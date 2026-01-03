FASHION, MULENGA CLASH IN WAR OF WORDS





A public war of words has erupted between Chipolopolo captain Fashion Sakala and former Zambia national team striker Clifford Mulenga, following controversial remarks linked to Zambia’s poor showing at the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.





The exchange began after Mulenga alleged that Sakala’s preparation before Zambia’s crucial match against Morocco was questionable, claiming the forward suffered a reaction after eating caterpillars.

.



“Apparently he ate caterpillars and had a huge reaction. A delicacy he’s never ever had in his entire life. He chose to eat them before the biggest game of the tournament for his country,” Mulenga wrote in a social media post, which was accompanied by clown emojis.





Mulenga further criticised the technical bench, stating that the biggest downfall for Zambia national team coach, Moses Sichone and his technical bench, was their failure to read game proceedings and opponents’ strategy.





The comments triggered a response from Sakala, who defended himself and accusing Mulenga of acting out of personal resentment rather than football analysis.



Sakala went on to accuse Mulenga of harbouring bitterness after allegedly being denied financial assistance.





“I am not surprised by the allegations you continue to make against me. You came to me several times asking for financial help, and I assisted you to the best of my ability. When I later explained that I could no longer help financially, you became my worst enemy, angry, and from that moment you chose to portray me as a bad person and a bad player,” Sakala said.





Sakala insisted that Mulenga’s accusations had nothing to do with football.



“These accusations are not about football; they are driven by your personal anger and resentment toward me over money. Own your personal reasons for hating me and stop misleading the public,” Sakala said.





The Chipolopolo captain added that while he normally avoids public confrontations, he felt compelled to respond to Mulenga’s attacks.





“I will not accept disrespect, especially from a former football player known for disciplinary issues and commitment to tearing people down,” Sakala said.





“Just accept that you never used your time nicely and I shouldn’t be blamed for your own mistakes bro. My time will definitely pass and let the next generation enjoy, and I will be there to support them, not looking down on them because of jealousy and envy”.





Sakala demanded for mutual respect while urging Mulenga to stay in his lane.



“I’m not a perfect football player and remember I’m just a normal human being who wants to contribute to our country like any other Zambian. What belongs to other people belongs to them, and what belongs to me belongs to me without downgrading other people’s accomplishments in life. Stay in your lane man,” said Sakala.





Meanwhile, Mulenga dismissed Sakala’s claims, questioning the authenticity of the statement and denying ever receiving financial assistance from the Saudi Arabia based Chipolopolo striker.





“I refuse to believe that Fashion Sakala Jr wrote this statement. I will treat this as a misguided statement and an attempt to embarrass, humiliate, discredit and intimidate me,” Mulenga said.





He challenged Sakala to provide proof for his allegations.



“If we went to court today, Fashion Sakala Jr would never produce any records, bank statements or messages of him assisting me or refusing to assist me financially,” Mulenga said.





He maintained that his comments were purely football-related and vowed to continue his analysis.



“My match analysis will not end here. If people can’t take criticism for poor performances, then let them quit the game. Fashion Sakala Jnr, Happy New Year young bro. Hope you come back stronger and become a better footballer than I was. Jealousy is something I have never known,” Mulenga said.





He reiterated that Sakala was lying about the financial assistance he claimed to have provided to him.



“Please be honest because you are lying. Otherwise, hope you come back stronger from your terrible showing at AFCON 2025,” said Mulenga.





The public fallout between the two prominent figures in Zambian football has sparked widespread debate among fans, with opinions divided over criticism, professionalism and respect within the Zambian football family.



News Diggers