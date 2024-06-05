Fashion Sakala announces construction of new secondary school in Eastern named after him

Fashion announces construction of new secondary school in Eastern named after him

WHILE everybody thought his only focus at the time was dribbling his way past defenders and scoring goals, sensational Zambian Football player Fashion Sakala had his heart rooted back home.

In a spirit of patriotism and good will, Sakala decided to give back to the Zambian people through the construction of a secondary school named after him in Mbenjere, Chipata, Eastern province.

The construction of the School commenced in September 2021, when the striker was still Rangers FC.

While the striker scored nine goals out of 30 matches in his debut season at Rangers FC 2021/2022 premiership season his family, friends and other partners were scoring goals on his behalf by taking charge of the project, overseeing to its erection.

Fashion Sakala Secondary School which has 14 classrooms, seven offices, 15 teachers’ houses, two blocks of boarding houses, and a dining hall project is poised to become a cornerstone of learning in the region.

The vision for Fashion Sakala Secondary School extends beyond its physical structure, representing the player’s commitment to empowering Zambian youth through education.

“This school embodies my belief in the transformative power of education to unlock opportunities and pave the way for a brighter future for the children of Zambia,” Sakala said.

“I am filled with boundless excitement for the future of Fashion Sakala Secondary School, a testament to the power of God, collective determination, and unity.”

Expressing his deepest gratitude, Sakala thanked his family for their unwavering hard work and dedication, the government for its support, and the local community for coming together to realise his dream.

In a heartfelt message, Sakala conveyed his gratitude and love for the people of Zambia and acknowledged the divine blessings that have guided his career in football.

“This school represents my gratitude and love for the people of Zambia, my country, and God the creator for blessing me with my career in football,” he said.

In showing appreciation for his contribution to society, dedicated fans and members of the public took to his facebook page to shower the Saudi based player with praises.

“I am dumbfounded with the heart you have to plough back to the community and Zambia from what you have achieved. May the good Lord continue to bless you,” one of many comments read.

“Wow wow Congratulations, you are a blessing to our Mother Zambia. We thank Almighty God for your wisdom FS 10.I think you are a visionary leader. Leaders plan for next generation. May the good Lord bless you and your family abundantly.”

By Elesani Phiri

Kalemba June 5, 2024