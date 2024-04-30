FASHION SAKALA LAUNCHES WOMEN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE IN KAWELE AND SURROUNDING VILLAGES.

In a move to empower women through football, Fashion Sakala has announced the launch of the KAMBOMA Fashion Sakala Women’s Football League in Kawele and neighboring villages. With a dedicated budget of K170,000, Fashion Sakala aims to support women football talents from rural areas, providing them with the necessary resources to pursue their dreams of professional football.

The league will see the participation of 20 teams from Kawele and surrounding villages, with each team receiving essential gear, including two sets of football jerseys and four match balls. The competition fixtures and results will be broadcasted weekly on radio stations covering the entire Eastern province, showcasing the talent and dedication of these women athletes.

As part of the league, various awards will be presented to recognize outstanding performances, including Best Player, Top Goal Scorer, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, Best Coach, and Best Referee. This initiative not only aims to promote women’s football but also to provide a platform for individuals to excel in their respective roles within the sport.

Fashion Sakala’s commitment to supporting both men and women in their pursuit of their dreams is evident in this initiative. By providing opportunities and resources, Fashion Sakala is paving the way for aspiring footballers to achieve their goals and make a mark in the sporting world. In the words of Fashion Sakala, “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” Through the KAMBOMA Fashion Sakala Women’s Football League, Fashion Sakala is not only supporting women in football but also inspiring others to follow their dreams and never give up on their aspirations.

As the league kicks off, Fashion Sakala’s message remains clear: “FS10 DREAMS DON’T DIE.” With a spirit of unity, determination, and support, Fashion Sakala is setting a shining example of how sports can bring communities together and uplift individuals to achieve greatness.

Why do you think many football players who have made it do not take up such initiatives ?

Fashion Sakala jnr

Image credit: Fashion Sakala Jr.