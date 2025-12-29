FASHION SAKALA RUSHED TO HOSPITAL IN RABAT, RULED OUT OF MOROCCO CLASH



Chipolopolo Boys captain Fashion Sakala was rushed to a hospital in Rabat this afternoon after falling ill.





Team doctor Wesley Ngongo confirmed that Sakala was taken to the medical facility at around 12:30 local time after he complained of abdominal discomfort, dizziness and general weakness during a routine medical check.





Dr. Ngongo said Sakala was taken to Hôpital Universitaire International Mohammed VI in the Moroccan capital.





“This morning Fashion complained of experiencing abnormal pain, feeling weak and dizzy during my routine check on the players. We have rushed him to the hospital,” said Dr Ngongo.





Following the incident, Sakala has been officially ruled out of this evening’s decisive AFCON 2025 Group A fixture against hosts Morocco, a setback for the Copper Bullets.





As head coach Moses Sichone finalises his starting XI and substitutes, the Saudi Arabia–based striker will not be available for selection.