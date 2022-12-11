Fashion Sakala’s Former Girlfriend Drags Him To Court Over N*des

Ex-lover sues Fashion Sakala over nudes

FASHION Sakala’s ex-lover has sued the Glasgow Rangers and Chipolopolo striker over nudes.

According to Linnety Kaoma, the 2017 Under 20 winning striker sent nude pictures he got of her at the climax of their relationship to her young sister.

Kaoma has applied for leave before the Lusaka High Court to commence proceedings against Sakala who is out of jurisdiction and serve him the summons.

She wants the Court to issue a restraining order against Sakala or his agents preventing him from invading her right to privacy, solitude and seclusion, by way of publishing or circulating any material reasonably deemed obsence, offensive and bearing the likeness of the plaintiff.

According to her skeleton arguments in support of ex-parte summons for an order for leave to serve writ out of jurisdiction Kaoma explained that she was involved in an intimate relationship with Sakala for four years.

She said in May 2022 their relationship came to a dramatic and acrimonious end when Sakala started having an affair with one of her younger sisters.

Kaoma accused Sakala of tormenting her towards the end of their relationship by perpetually threating her, that he was armed with a lot of damaging content against her and that he would ” spill the beans” at any time.

She claimed Sakala via email confirmed , and confessed that he had hacked into her phone through his agents to which she was panick stricken and weary of her safety.

“During the course of the relationship with the defendant and the plaintiff would often engage via WhatsApp video calling , and would very oftenly do so whilst taking showers, or whilst engaging in some virtual intimacy of some sort,” Kaoma explained.

“On one occasion, whilst the parties were engaging in their usual virtual intimacy, via the video call, the defendant did, without the knowledge or consent of the plaintiff take a screenshot of the video call, capturing the likeness of the plaintiff in an image that would be considered not only obscene, but also offensive to a reasonable third party viewing the Photo.”

She said after Sakala captured the photo, in contumelious disregard of her right to privacy, solitude and seclusion, he published it by sending it to her younger sister who is under her care and later deleted it few minutes upon realizing his mistake.

Kaoma said she has a good cause of action or right to relief against Sakala who is a Zambian but is temporarily playing professional football in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

She stated that the case she has against her ex-lover is as a result of the latter’s breach of her privacy, solitude and seclusion.

Kalemba