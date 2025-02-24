Fatal Frugality: Wife Fatally Stabs Husband Over $1 Price Difference For A Gas Cooker

A wife fatally stabs her husband during a fight over a mere $1 for a gas cooker. The man from Sally Mugabe Heights has tragically lost his life after a heated argument with his wife over a mere US$1.

Liberty Takaza, 39, was stabbed twice in the chest and shoulder by his wife, Prisca Takaza, 29, during the altercation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and Liberty succumbed to his injuries at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The argument was sparked by a gas cooker that Liberty had purchased for US$5. Prisca had budgeted for a cooker costing US$4 and was upset that Liberty had spent an extra dollar. This seemingly minor financial disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation.



Wife kills husband over $1: Details of the Altercation

According to Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, Liberty returned home intoxicated late on Thursday night. He had purchased the gas cooker top for US$5, which Prisca found unacceptable. The couple began arguing while in bed, and the situation quickly deteriorated.

Liberty accused his wife of various issues, leading to a heated exchange. The argument turned physical when Liberty began choking Prisca. In the struggle, they fell to the floor near a dish full of kitchen utensils. In a moment of desperation, Prisca grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Liberty twice—once in the right side of the chest and once in the right shoulder.

Aftermath and Legal Consequences

Liberty sustained severe injuries and bled profusely. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Prisca has since been arrested and is facing murder charges. The couple, who were married, had a history of domestic disputes, but none had previously escalated to this level of violence.

Police Statement

Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa provided a detailed account of the incident, confirming that Prisca is in custody and will be charged with murder.

“The accused person and the deceased were related as wife and husband. The argument began over the cost of a gas cooker top and escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the tragic death of Liberty Takaza”