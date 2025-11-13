Father catches daughter in a room of her boyfriend meanwhile she had to be in school(watch)

This generation seems to be more focused on relationships more than education. They prioritize doing the do rather than their books.

A father caught his daughter in the room of her boyfriend at time she was supposed to be in the classroom learning.

In the viral video, both parents of the girl are seen dealing with the teenagers. The father drags the boy by the neck of his shirt before releasing slaps of wisdom into him.

The girl was also not spared from the punishment. After being handed over to the mother, she rained slaps unto her.

The video was recorded by a bystander from outside the compound who narrated the whole thing.

It seems it was a usual thing for the girl to hide there after she leaves home to attend classes, since school is on vacation.

Comments about the incident are both funny and sympathetic. Some sympathize with the boy for the beatings he received.

Others also laughed about the whole situation, claiming it serves them right. Someone also asked who leaked the location to the girls parents.