Father Frank Bwalya challenges Producers to cut prices

Frank Bwalya challenges Producers to cut prices



By Mark Ziligone (ZNBC)



UPND member FRANK BWALYA has urged producers to ensure fair pricing of goods and services following reductions in fuel prices and load shedding.





Mr. BWALYA says producers should demonstrate the same urgency they implement when increasing prices, by lowering them now that their cost of production has reduced.





He told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka today that it would be disappointing if companies failed to respond positively to the improved economic climate.





Mr. BWALYA noted that the country has recorded a good harvest this year, which should further contribute to the availability and affordability of mealie meal.





He further commended Government’s efforts to distribute farming inputs on time, adding that the timely support to farmers is critical for agricultural productivity and price stability.

