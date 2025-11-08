FATHER FRANK BWALYA DISMISSES MISREPORTING ON CHIWEMPALA  SAYS PRESIDENT  HICHILEMA’S CHINGOLA ENGAGEMENT WAS ORDERLY AND PRODUCTIVE

🚨JUST IN: BWALYA DISMISSES MISREPORTING ON CHIWEMPALA SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CHINGOLA ENGAGEMENT WAS ORDERLY AND PRODUCTIVE





The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to clarify reports circulating regarding the incident that occurred during President Hakainde Hichilema’s community engagement at Chiwempala Market in Chingola, Copperbelt Province, on Saturday, November 8, 2025.





The UPND would like to confirm that the event was officially sanctioned and part of the President’s continued community outreach programme aimed at interacting with citizens and supporting those affected by the recent Chiwempala Market fire.





During the engagement, a small group of boys climbed onto the roofs of nearby shops in an attempt to have a clearer view of the President as he addressed the large gathering. However, some of the roofs began to give way under their weight, prompting the police to intervene and instruct the youths to come down for their safety.





Unfortunately, the youths resisted and began throwing stones at the police, leading to a brief fracas. The situation caused momentary panic among sections of the crowd, but it was quickly contained by security personnel.





It is important to emphasize that no one was injured, and no property damage of significance occurred. The situation was handled with professionalism and restraint by the police.





President Hichilema had by then concluded his remarks and subsequently proceeded to Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, where he attended the Nkana vs. Power Dynamos derby match as earlier scheduled.





The UPND wishes to assure the nation that the Chiwempala engagement was peaceful, productive, and successfully concluded. The President interacted with the local community, donated K10 million to assist traders affected by the market fire, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to rebuilding livelihoods on the Copperbelt.





The Party further commends the police for their professionalism and thanks the people of Chiwempala for their overwhelming support and hospitality during the President’s visit.





The UPND reiterates that what transpired was a minor and isolated incident, not politically motivated, and should not be misrepresented to undermine the success of the President’s engagement in Chingola.





