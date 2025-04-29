FAZ BOSS JOINS FAMILY MEMBERS IN REMEMBERING GABON HEROES ON 32ND ANNIVERSARY



FAZ president Andrew Kamanga kept to his unbroken tradition of paying homage to the 1993 Gabon heroes on the occasion marking 32 years since their passing.



Kamanga in the company of general secretary Reuben Kamanga and Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone joined a family members and a handful of fans at the Heroes Acre in remembering the fallen heroes.



The FAZ chief reiterated the long-term dream of honouring the fallen heroes by qualifying for the senior men’s world cup.



“Though government policy formally recognizes this event every five years, we gather annually to honor these exceptional sons of our nation who perished while pursuing our shared dream of World Cup qualification. While their aspirations remain unfulfilled, we take pride that other national teams have achieved this prestigious goal,” he said.

“Our Women’s National Team, Under-20 Men’s Squad, and Under-17 Women’s Team have all participated in FIFA World Cup tournaments. We remain committed to helping Chipolopolo reach the World Cup, fulfilling the vision of those who rest here.”



Kamanga said FAZ was still prodding government to actualize the museum proposal to immortalize the legacy of the fallen heroes.



“We continue working toward establishing a museum dedicated to these courageous individuals. Our ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts reflect this commitment,” he said.

“Last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino encouraged families to connect with the FIFA Foundation to develop a meaningful legacy project. This opportunity remains available through the foundation established by the children of our fallen heroes.”



And family representative Tamara Mtonga expressed gratitude to FAZ for its continued support in ensuring the day is commemorated annually.



Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASPOFA) Patron Peter Makembo was part of the event with his band adding to the solemnity of the occasion.



The Zambia National Team perished off the coast of Gabon in 1993 when the Zambia Air Force Plane they were in crashed killing everyone on board.



Zambia was enroute to fulfilling their USA 94 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar.





THE FULL LIST OF OUR FALLEN HEROES



David Efford Chabala (goalkeeper)



John Soko (defender)



Whiteson Changwe (defender)



Robert Watiyakeni (defender)



Eston “King Yellowman” Mulenga (defender)



Derby Makinka (midfielder)



Moses Chikwalakwala (midfielder)



Wisdom Mumba Chansa (midfielder)



Kelvin “Malaza” Mutale (striker)



Timothy Mwitwa (striker)



Numba Mwila (midfielder)



Richard Mwanza (goalkeeper)



Samuel Chomba (defender)



Moses Masuwa (striker)



Kenan Simambe (striker)



Godfrey Kangwa (midfielder)



Winter Mumba (defender)



Patrick “Bomber” Banda (midfielder)



Technical bench



Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu (Head Coach)



Alex Chola (Assistant coach)



Medics



Wilson Mtonga (doctor)



Wilson Sakala



Others



Michael Mwape (FAZ Chairman)



Nelson Zimba (Public Servant)



Joseph Bwalya Salim (Journalist)



CREW



Colonel Fenton Mhone (pilot)



Lt Colonel Victor Mubanga (pilot)



Lt Colonel James Sachika (pilot)



Warrant Officer Edward Nambote (fitter)



Corporal Tomson Sakala ( steward)