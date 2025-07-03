FAZ BREAKS SILENCE ON FASHION SAKALA, CALLS FOR UNITY AND PATIENCE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the public to refrain from speculating about Fashion Sakala’s absence from the senior men’s national team, stating that the team has not played any matches since the new executive assumed office.





Speaking in response to growing concerns, Mweemba emphasized that no player has been officially excluded and called for unity within the football fraternity.





He said individuals must exercise patience until the national team plays its first game under his administration before making assumptions about who has made it to the squad.





His remarks come amid renewed calls from traditional leaders, including Chief Mpezeni, who last week urged FAZ to reconcile with Sakala and reintegrate him into the Chipolopolo squad.





Sakala has remained absent from national duty following a public fallout with head coach Avram Grant, whom he accused of pressuring players to sign with Israeli agent Nir Karin in exchange for call-ups. Grant dismissed the allegations, stating it to be “total lies” and demanded an apology, which Sakala declined to offer.





Ahead of the 2025 FAZ elections, Sakala also accused former FAZ president Andrew Kamanga of betrayal, claiming he encouraged him to speak out against Grant.





Mweemba has since pledged to address the matter through dialogue, stating that reconciliation and discipline are key to moving forward.