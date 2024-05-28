FAZ CALLS FOR CALM AS CHIPOLOPOLO EYE STORM WHILE WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS LOOM

Zambia’s national football team finds itself embroiled in controversy as it prepares for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has called for unity amidst a storm surrounding the 27 provisional squad selection for the World Cup qualifiers.

The exclusion of certain players including Saudi based player Fashion Sakala and Cletus Chama has sparked significant debate and allegations compelling FAZ to open an inquiry

The Al-Fayha striker accused Zambian coach, Avram Grant of snubbing him and other player after they refused to budge to the Coach’s bidding of signing with his Israeli compatriot Nir Karin, who is a football agent.

Sakala claimed Grant either benched or didn’t call up players that refused to sign with Karin.

Kamanga, in his weekly address to the football community, acknowledged the anxiety and unrest that followed the release of the 27-member provisional squad.

“The strong allegations made by one of our players against the coach, fellow players, and administrators require our maximum attention,” kamanga added, “We have initiated an inquiry, and for it to be effective, we expect all relevant evidence to be presented to the Ethics Committee.”

Despite these disruptions, the president emphasised the importance of not allowing the controversy to hinder the team’s preparation for their upcoming matches against Morocco and Tanzania.

“In everything we do, we must remember not to disrupt the preparation of the Chipolopolo for the two important assignments,” he urged.

Kamanga disclosed FAZ has dispatched an advance party to Agadir order to ensure a smooth transition and readiness for the Morocco match.

“The team will set up ahead of the squad’s arrival, continuing a long-standing practice in international football.”

Additionally, he said the FAZ has been coordinating with the government on the logistics and budget for these critical fixtures.

Ahead of the home game against Tanzania on June 11 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Kamanga has urged fans to demonstrate exemplary behavior during the game.

He emphasized that unruly behavior has the potential to attract sanctions from higher authorities causing disruptions to Zambian football.

“We will not tire from reminding fans to be at their best behavior as some of the ugly scenes we have seen of pelting missiles puts us at risk of heavy sanctions, including a possible ban from playing home matches in our country,” cautioned kamanga

By Elesani Phiri

Kalemba