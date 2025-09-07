FAZ CHIEF PUTS TO BED MONEY ISSUES AHEAD OF MOROCCO CLASH





Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba and his deputy Mutale Ng’andu visited the Chipolopolo camp in Ndola and addressed wide-ranging issues with the lads and technical staff.





Mweemba who was also in the company of the general secretary Machacha Shepande assured the players that the outstanding allowances from previous games would be unbundled with the first step being before they play Morocco on Monday.





He disclosed that FAZ had engaged various stakeholders in ensuring that the debt situation is sorted out.



“We have come here to meet you and ensure that we address some of your concerns. The idea is to make sure that by the time you walk onto the field on Monday you will have clearer heads with no worries,” he said.





“We know that you are owed money from previous games but our duty is to ensure that we own up because that is leadership. We have made great strides in liquidating various debts. At the right time we will come and say how much work we have done.”





He also urged the players to place patriotism at the core of their duty to the nation.



“It is very important that you also do your part as we also do these things for you. I also urge you to be patriotic; you have to play for the badge. I am sure you know that you don’t get rich by playing for the national team because your full time job is at the club,” he said.





Mweemba said although the automatic qualification spot in Group E had been taken by Morocco, the Chipolopolo needed to battle for any of the four second best-placed positions in the CAF qualifiers for play-offs.





And captain Lubambo Musonda thanked the FAZ president for addressing the team’s concerns ahead of the Morocco game.





“We want to thank the president and his delegation for coming here to address our concerns. We are grateful for the issue of the allowances and thank you the money we will receive by Monday,” Musonda said.





The Chipolopolo play Morocco on Monday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium at 15h00 in Ndola in a Group E encounter.