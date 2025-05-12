FAZ DOMINATES 2025 SPORTS AWARDS…Named Federation of the Year



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) was named the Federation of the Year among the five awards earned by football at the Ministry of Sports Awards gala on Sunday night.





Reigning CAF Women Footballer of the Year Barbra Banda won the Sports Woman of the Year accolade while her underling Mercy Chipasula collected the Young Female Sportswoman of the Year gong.





Under-17 Women National Team coach Carol Kanyemba was rewarded for taking the Copper Princesses to the 2024 FIFA Women World Cup in the Dominican Republic and lifting the Cosafa crown. Kanyemba who is away in Namibia for the 2025 Under-17 Cosafa tournament has since earned back-to-back qualification with her technical bench gifting a special place in history.





Unsurprisingly the Zambia Under-17 Women National Team won the Team of the Year accolade while FAZ lifted the Federation of the Year top prize.



FAZ president Keith Mweemba who attended the awards congratulated the winners for taking home the prizes and paid tribute to his predecessor Andrew Kamanga for laying a strong foundation.

“As President of the Football Association of Zambia, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Andrew Ndanga Kamanga, and his executive for laying the foundation for these achievements. Their hard work and dedication have paved the way for this success,” Mweemba said.





