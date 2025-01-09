FAZ DRIVES BIG INTO 2025…Unveils State of the Art Bus for National Teams



THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has set the tone for the brand new year by officially unveiling a modern, state-of-the-art bus for the national teams, which aims to address logistical challenges in Zambian football.



The bus, funded under FIFA’s Forward Development Programme at $428,187.32 (about K11,991,332), is designed to provide the national teams with reliable and comfortable transportation for local and international engagements.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at Football House attended by key stakeholders, including FIFA Representative David Fani , FAZ President Andrew Kamanga highlighted the importance of the new bus in elevating the operations of Zambia’s national teams.



“There could have been no better way to drive into 2025 than the way we are moving in the brand-new year. What we are witnessing today is a continuation of the progressive trajectory that we were on in 2024. The project that we are unveiling today speaks to real football development as its impact is instant,” Kamanga said.



“It is only befitting that having recorded positive results in 2024, our teams should also be elevated in the manner they are projected to the public. Over the years, transporting our national teams during local and international engagements has been a persistent challenge.”



Kamanga also acknowledged FIFA’s broader support for Zambian football, including the $10 million Technical Centre project launched in 2024.





“This modern bus, acquired through the FIFA forward support program, marks a major milestone in resolving that issue. We extend our gratitude to the FIFA regional office and our dedicated faz secretariat, whose tireless efforts ensured the successful delivery of this project.”



FIFA Representative David Fani lauded FAZ for its efficient use of FIFA’s resources, emphasizing the strategic importance of the bus acquisition.





“We are here this morning to bear witness to the unveiling of this bus and it is a proud moment for FAZ to have reached this important milestone. It is undeniable that the FAZ’s needs are many and varied. By purchasing the bus we are about to unveil, FAZ took an important step to address some of the challenges it faces,” Fani said.



“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the FAZ president, FAZ Executive Committee and staff on the work they are doing to develop football in Zambia. It’s never easy and, with limited resources, it is even more difficult.”



Fani added that the FIFA Forward Development Programme is designed to empower member associations to make meaningful investments, and FAZ had done just that.



“The forward funding is not enough but, properly invested, as FAZ is doing, it can make a difference. FAZ also needs to be congratulated for the progress that the Zambia teams, national and clubs, have made on the continental and international scenes. Zambia is by far the dominant force in Cosafa and has of late qualified for numerous continental and international competitions,” Fani said.





National Sports Council CEO Sombwa Musunsa underscored the importance of infrastructure development in improving the standards of sport in Zambia.



“Let me congratulate FAZ on successfully securing the bus and on your broader vision for football development. Thank you, FIFA for your continued support and investment in Zambia’s football. I wish you FAZ and the teams success in your future endeavors and I pledge the council’s continued support,” Musunsa said.