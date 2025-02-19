FAZ ELECTIONS: DOUBTS OVER FRANCIS HAFWITI’S DISQUALIFICATION



Guest Article by Uncle Philip (Banda)



A major controversy has erupted in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections after presidential candidate Francis Hafwiti was disqualified under questionable circumstances. Hafwiti, who serves on the same FAZ committee as current FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, was ruled out on the grounds that his nominator was “invalid.” However, official records suggest otherwise.





The rejection letter stated that Hafwiti’s nominator, Maxwell Bukoko, was ineligible because he is registered as a coach for Pemba Queens. However, FAZ records show that Bukoko is actually the General Secretary of Pemba Queens and appears in the FAZ Connect database. This raises serious concerns about whether his disqualification was based on incorrect or deliberately misleading information.





Additionally, the decision-making process itself appears irregular. The disqualification letter was signed by Ronald Hatoongo, Chairman of the FAZ Electoral Committee, yet it claims the ruling was made by the “Legal Committee”—a body that does not exist in the FAZ Constitution. This raises suspicions that the decision was made outside FAZ’s legal framework, possibly for political reasons.





Instead of ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, those responsible for vetting candidates seem to be manipulating the system to control the outcome. Such actions undermine the credibility of FAZ and cast doubt on the integrity of the election





Zambian football stakeholders and fans deserve an election process based on fairness and transparency, not political maneuvering. Will FAZ rectify this situation, or will interference continue to damage the sport?