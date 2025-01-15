FAZ ELECTORAL COMMITTEE ROLLS OUT PROVINCIAL ELECTIONS DATES



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Electoral Committee has finalized the schedule for provincial elections that will start with Southern Province on March 15, 2025.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the Electoral Committee had availed the schedule as earlier communicated by its chairperson Ronald Hatoongo.



According to the schedule, Lusaka, Central, North Western, and Copperbelt will hold their elective congresses on March 16, 17, 18, and 19, respectively.





The next cycle will see Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Western, and Eastern holding their elective conferences on March 20, 21, 22, 25, and 27 in that order.



Kamanga says he was happy that everything was on course for a successful build-up to the March 29 Annual General Meeting.



“As promised during the unveiling of the FIFA approved electoral roadmap, the Electoral Committee has provided the dates for the provincial elections. This is in line with our commitment to holding the highest level of transparency in running this process,” Kamanga says.

“We reiterate our call to provincial offices to step up in preparing the ground for free and fair elections. The provincial elections are as critical as the national election.”





So far, FAZ has kept the stakeholders updated on the roadmap since the announcement of the elections date on December 21, 2024, following the executive committee meeting.





The Electoral Committee has since provided a roadmap that will start with the filing of nominations on February 1, 2025. Nominations will close on February 7, and a two-day window has been provided for any clearance of possible outstanding matters.



The Electoral Committee will announce successful candidates on February 17 with unsuccessful hopefuls given five days to appeal.



On February 22, the final list of successful candidates will be unveiled after the appeals process would have been exhausted, which will culminate in the official opening of the campaign period.



For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER