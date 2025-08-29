FAZ INCREASES MATCH OFFICIALS’ ALLOWANCES



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced revised officiating fees and allowances for referees and match commissioners across the Super League and National Division One.





According to the new structure, Super League referees will now receive K3,500 per match, while assistant referees will get K3,000. Match commissioners’ allowances have also been raised to K4,000. For the women’s league, referees will now be paid K500, with match commissioners earning K700.





The new package also covers travel and accommodation allowances. Officials travelling more than 140 kilometers will be entitled to accommodation at K550 per night for two nights, and transport refunds have been increased according to mileage bands, with a maximum of K2,000 for distances above 400 kilometers.





FAZ stated that the revised rates will take effect from 1st October, 2025, and urged referees and commissioners to strictly adhere to the official mileage.