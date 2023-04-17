FAZ KILLED BUILDCON USING THE FOREIGN QUOTA SYSTEM- FAZ PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT-GODFREY CHIKUMBI

writes ….

HERE’S WHY FAZ MUST STAY AWAY FROM THE LEAGUE, FAZ KILLED BUILDCON USING THE FOREIGN QUOTA SYSTEM

—am so upset right now, a good team killed just like that.

-if clubs were allowed to govern themselves we wouldn’t have witnessed a big team running broke.

-they killed Lusaka Dynamos too

BUILDCON is owned by an individual on the Copperbelt.

Moses Mubanga invested his money into this project.

The team bought very good foreign players and a some point played in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Things started falling to pieces when FAZ came up with a useless law on foreign quotas. Here we are now BUILDCON are gone.

When a big team like BUILDCON gives up by failing to travel for a fixture just know you have failed as FAZ.