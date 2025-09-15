FAZ MAKES MORE SUB COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS





Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka



15th September 2025



FAZ UNVEILS NEW COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has finalised the appointment of members to five more standing committees, incorporating various experts in the sport.





Among the committees that have been filled are the Women, Finance, and Youth football groups, which are led by Colonel Priscilla Katoba, Jordan Maliti, and Brian Sakulen’ga.





Additionally, the Emergency and Infrastructure committees are chaired by FAZ president Keith Mweemba and Samuel Mwape, respectively.





The newly formed committees are an addition to the earlier appointments of members to the National Team Technical Sub-Committee, Referees Committee, Football Development Committee, Competitions Committee, Futsal and Beach Football, and the Player Status and Transfer Committee.





FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande says that the establishment of these committees will facilitate the smooth management of the game, with appointees selected based on their expertise.





“As FAZ, we are pleased to announce additional appointments of members to various committees following extensive consultations with different stakeholders. These appointments reflect the FAZ executive’s commitment to including everyone who can contribute positively to our sport,” Shepande remarks.

“Congratulations to the appointees, and we would like to remind them that there is significant work ahead to elevate our game to the next level.”





He further adds, “The candidates underwent a thorough evaluation and were deemed most suitable for their designated roles. As an executive, we will provide them with maximum support in their endeavors.”





EMERGENCY COMMITTEE:



Mr. Keith Mweemba-Chairperson

Mr. ⁠Mutale Ng’andu-Vice Chairperson

Colonel Priscilla Katoba-Member

Mr. Brian Sakulenga-Member

Mr. ⁠Nicholas Katiti Moomba-Member





WOMEN’S FOOTBALL SUB COMMITTEE:



Col. Priscilla Katoba-Chairperson

Ms. Theresa Liyungu-Vice Chairperson

Ms. Samantha Miyanda-Member

Ms. Joyce Mwandila-Member

Ms. ⁠Lillian Vergeer-Member

Ms. Florence Ndaba-Member

Ms. Sandra Mbambi-Member





FINANCE COMMITTEE:



Mr. Jordan Maliti-Chairperson

Mr. Mumbo Lombe-Vice Chairperson

Mr. Chansa Chibwe-Member

Mr. Pride Mulonga-Member

Mr. Chimuka Leo Haamukwanza-Member





YOUTH FOOTBALL SUB COMMITTEE:



Mr. Brian Sakulenga-Chairperson

Mr. Danny Chima Katongo-Vice Chairperson

Mr. Chilekwa Matafwali-Member

Mr. ⁠Kelvin Kandeke-Member

Mr. ⁠Ronald Nkole-Member

Mr. Solomon Syamayuwa-Member

Mr. ⁠Kennedy Phiri-Member





INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE:



Mr. Samuel Mwape-Chairperson

Mr. Benny Simukoko-Vice Chairperson

Col. Teddy Njovu-Member

Mr. ⁠Ignitius Habeene-Member

Mr. Kenny Chaande-Member





