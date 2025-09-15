FAZ MAKES MORE SUB COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
Football Association of Zambia
Football House, Lusaka
15th September 2025
FAZ UNVEILS NEW COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has finalised the appointment of members to five more standing committees, incorporating various experts in the sport.
Among the committees that have been filled are the Women, Finance, and Youth football groups, which are led by Colonel Priscilla Katoba, Jordan Maliti, and Brian Sakulen’ga.
Additionally, the Emergency and Infrastructure committees are chaired by FAZ president Keith Mweemba and Samuel Mwape, respectively.
The newly formed committees are an addition to the earlier appointments of members to the National Team Technical Sub-Committee, Referees Committee, Football Development Committee, Competitions Committee, Futsal and Beach Football, and the Player Status and Transfer Committee.
FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande says that the establishment of these committees will facilitate the smooth management of the game, with appointees selected based on their expertise.
“As FAZ, we are pleased to announce additional appointments of members to various committees following extensive consultations with different stakeholders. These appointments reflect the FAZ executive’s commitment to including everyone who can contribute positively to our sport,” Shepande remarks.
“Congratulations to the appointees, and we would like to remind them that there is significant work ahead to elevate our game to the next level.”
He further adds, “The candidates underwent a thorough evaluation and were deemed most suitable for their designated roles. As an executive, we will provide them with maximum support in their endeavors.”
EMERGENCY COMMITTEE:
Mr. Keith Mweemba-Chairperson
Mr. Mutale Ng’andu-Vice Chairperson
Colonel Priscilla Katoba-Member
Mr. Brian Sakulenga-Member
Mr. Nicholas Katiti Moomba-Member
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL SUB COMMITTEE:
Col. Priscilla Katoba-Chairperson
Ms. Theresa Liyungu-Vice Chairperson
Ms. Samantha Miyanda-Member
Ms. Joyce Mwandila-Member
Ms. Lillian Vergeer-Member
Ms. Florence Ndaba-Member
Ms. Sandra Mbambi-Member
FINANCE COMMITTEE:
Mr. Jordan Maliti-Chairperson
Mr. Mumbo Lombe-Vice Chairperson
Mr. Chansa Chibwe-Member
Mr. Pride Mulonga-Member
Mr. Chimuka Leo Haamukwanza-Member
YOUTH FOOTBALL SUB COMMITTEE:
Mr. Brian Sakulenga-Chairperson
Mr. Danny Chima Katongo-Vice Chairperson
Mr. Chilekwa Matafwali-Member
Mr. Kelvin Kandeke-Member
Mr. Ronald Nkole-Member
Mr. Solomon Syamayuwa-Member
Mr. Kennedy Phiri-Member
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE:
Mr. Samuel Mwape-Chairperson
Mr. Benny Simukoko-Vice Chairperson
Col. Teddy Njovu-Member
Mr. Ignitius Habeene-Member
Mr. Kenny Chaande-Member
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER