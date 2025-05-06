FAZ MOURNS EX-POWER COACH MUTOBO



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka



5th May 2025



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football family in mourning former Power Dynamos coach Gaston Mutobo.





Mr. Mutobo, who led Power Dynamos to the 2000 FAZ Super League title died on Sunday morning at Progress Hospital in Kitwe with the funeral being held in Nkana East.





FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the demise of Mr Mutobo was a great loss to the football community that had benefitted a lot from the deceased.



“On my behalf of the football family and myself, I wish to convey my condolences to the Mutobo family on the passing of this football servant. His service to the game left an indelible footprint with league victory in 2000 at Power Dynamos,” Kamanga says.



“In a way he may have died a fulfilled man having passed on at a time his beloved club lifted their latest league title.”



Mutobo’s coaching journey saw him ply his trade in Botswana for clubs like Botswana Defence Forces (BDF), NICO United and Tafic.



The funeral for the deceased is being held at 40 Kalungwishi Street, Nkana East.



