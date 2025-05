FAZ OFFICES OPENED, MATTER REPORTED TO POLICE



Football Association of Zambia President Keith Mweemba says what is happening at FAZ is purely an administrative issue and will be dealt as such.





He says for the rest of the investigations, the police will deal with as they have reported accordingly.





The FAZ offices were locked by unknown people with writings on the door that they do not want FAZ General Secretary Rouben Kamanga.



The offices have since been opened.