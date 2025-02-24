FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga’s Complaint to FIFA Against Keith Mweemba



…”Mweemba’s Bribery and Corruption reported to FIFA for his threats to use Head of State in FAZ Matters”



…Keith Mweemba pledged to take Andrew Kamanga to President Hakainde Hichilema and proposed immunity from prosecution for alleged offences committed by Kamanga at FAZ..



8th February 2025

The Secretariat

FIFA Ethics,

Investigatory Chamber

FIFA

Zurich,



Dear Sir.



RE: COMPLAINT AGAINST MR KEITH MWEEMBA, MUZA FOOTBALL CLUB PRESIDENT



The above matter refers.



I wish to- submit a formal complaint against Mr. Keith Mweemba, MUZA Football Club President and aspirant to the forthcoming FAZ elections scheduled to take place on 29th March 2025 in Livingstone at the elective FAZ Congress.





Mr. Mweemba as of Friday 7th February 2025 filed his nomination to stand stand for for the the position position of FAZ president.



I’m currently serving as President -Football Association of Zambia since 20th March 2016 when I was first elected and 21st February. 2021 when 1 wis re-elected, and 1 am due to participate in the FAZ elections on 29th March 2025.





I also serve in the FIFA Governance, Audit and Compliance Commitee since May 2017 when I was first elected by the FIFA Congress and re-elected for another 4-year term in May 2021.

I also serve CAF Finance Committee as vice president since May 2021.





Further, I was cleared by the-FIFA Review Committe to participate in the FIFA Council elections for the CAF slots to be held on 12th March 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.



In light of the foregoing, I with to rely on article 16 duty of loyalty, article 18 duty to report, as the basis for submission of asn basis of the complaint:





BASIS OF COMPLAINT



Breach of article 28 bribery and corruption.



On 8 Februry 2025, I was made aware by Mr. Madaliso Kaminga that Mr. Keith Mweemba had reached out to him as a way of reminder of their previous discussion where Mr. Mweemba had proposed to Mr. Madatiso that I should not file my nomination for the FAZ presidency since 1 was participating in the FIFA Council elections.





I immedintely informed Mr. Madatiso that be should advise Mr. Mweembu that I would proceed and file my nomination for the FAZ elections, and he was equally at liberty to file his nomination.



Mr. Mweemba proposed to Mr. Madaliso that since he was close to the Head of State (President of the Country) he was prepared to take me to meet the Head of State for a one -on-one meeting in exchange for the state to support my FIFA clections, as long as I did not stand for the FAZ elections.





Mr. Mweemba would ensure as new FAZ president that I would be protected in future

against whatever illegalities I may have committed during the time I have served as FAZ president.



He went further to propose that he would even draft an agreement to this effeet which would be signed in ihe presence of witnesses.





Since Mr. Mweemba expressed his reluctance to stand in the election against me, I advised Mr Madatiso that he could consider the portfolio of Zambia Premier League (ZPL) where he was serving as a board member to participate in the election of ZPL Chairperson who automatically sits on the PAZ Executive Committee.



The other option was for him to consider the legal and governance role.





The exchange of Whatsapp messages between Mr. Madaliso and Mr. Mweembe were shared with me by Mr. Madaliso and now attached as evidence.



On 5th February 2025, I was invited to atend the ZP1, Board meeting by the Chairperson, Mr. Kephas Katongo and Mr. Mweemba as a board mernber- was in attendance.





After addressing the meeting, Mr. Mweemba followed me outsite the hotel and enquired if I had recelved his offer and