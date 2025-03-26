FAZ PRESIDENT HIGHLIGHTS BOLD TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL



Lusaka… Wednesday March 26, 2025



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has emphasized his administration’s commitment to setting high standards and embracing technological innovation to revolutionize football in the country.





Mr Kamanga revealed that in May 2023, FAZ piloted the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology during the ABSA Cup final at Woodlands Stadium.



This bold move, he noted, initially drew mixed reactions, with some critics dismissing it as an unrealistic ambition.





However, Kamanga maintained that the administration was resolute in its belief that VAR represented the future of the game, citing its successful implementation at various international tournaments.



He acknowledged the significant contribution of retired Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe, who was instrumental in the global introduction of VAR and now serves as FAZ’s lead consultant on the project.





Mr Kamanga further disclosed that FAZ had worked closely with the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and FIFA to train 40 referees and assistants in the use of VAR technology.



According to Kamanga, FIFA has provided a roadmap for the full implementation of VAR in Zambia.





The initial stages involve deploying a modest and user-friendly version before scaling up to meet global standards.



He expressed confidence that embracing VAR positioned Zambia ahead of the curve, noting that no country would eventually escape the need for such technology.





Mr Kamanga also highlighted his administration’s broader technological push, revealing that Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment had been procured for all national and Super League teams, including both men’s and women’s squads.



He described technology as a key pillar of his presidency.





Concluding his remarks, Kamanga called on stakeholders to support the “Andrew Ndanga Kamanga movement” in its mission to transform Zambian football.



He pledged continued stability and growth if re-elected as FAZ President for the 2025–2029 term.





With bold promises and visible strides in technological advancement, Kamanga insists that his administration is not only keeping its promises but also ensuring long-term stability for Zambian football.