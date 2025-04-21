FAZ PRESIDENT URGES FOOTBALL FAMILY TO FOCUS ON STABILITY AHEAD OF ELECTIVE AGM



Lusaka… Monday April 21, 2025 — With the date for the reconvened Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) now announced, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has called on the football community to refocus its attention on shaping the future of Zambian football for the next four years.



In a statement issued ahead of the highly anticipated AGM slated for 9 May in Kabwe, Central Province, Kamanga noted that the upcoming event would give his team a chance to reflect on the journey they have undertaken since assuming office in 2016.



He explained that the football fraternity would have an opportunity to assess his administration’s progress and scrutinize its track record, which he described as transparent and open to public evaluation.



Mr. Kamanga highlighted the efforts his administration has made over the past eight years to lay a strong foundation for the sport’s development.



He stated that these efforts had begun yielding visible results, particularly in the reorganization of the youth football structure, which had led to Zambia’s junior national teams qualifying for both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup.





He further explained that the administrative landscape of Zambian football had undergone significant change, especially through the implementation of an extensive decentralization policy.



According to Kamanga, all ten provinces now have established provincial offices and employ technical officers tasked with overseeing talent identification for the junior national teams.



Additionally, he pointed out that provincial teams at under-15 and under-17 levels were now active contributors to national selections, a system designed to ensure a consistent pipeline of young talent.



Mr. Kamanga also took a swipe at some of the aspiring FAZ candidates, accusing them of making promises to implement programs that were already underway.



He argued that these candidates had failed to acknowledge the work and time it had taken to bring these initiatives to their current state, adding that the decentralization policy had been designed from the onset to be a gradual process, embedded in the FAZ constitution.



He assured the football family that every step of the decentralization journey had been carefully documented and that his administration remained committed to completing the process during the next four-year cycle.



In closing, MKamanga cautioned stakeholders to remain vigilant against unrealistic promises being circulated in the lead-up to the AGM, warning that many of them were overly idealistic and detached from the realities of football administration.