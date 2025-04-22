FAZ PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES KEITH MWEEMBA HAILS DERBY TURNOUT, CONDEMNS VANDALISM



FAZ Presidential hopeful Keith Mweemba has expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout witnessed during the heated Kitwe Derby, which saw archrivals Power Dynamos and Nkana FC settle for a 1-1 draw at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.



Mweemba said such large attendances are encouraging for the sport and significantly boost the financial standing of clubs, helping to grow Zambian football on and off the pitch.



However, he did not mince his words when addressing the chaos that followed the match’s dramatic conclusion.



“The ugly scenes that followed Power Dynamos’ late penalty are regrettable and must never be allowed in Zambian football,” Mweemba stated. “Destruction of public property is wrong—period. Emotions and rivalries can never justify such behavior.”



The tension exploded in the final minutes of added time after the referee awarded Power a penalty, a decision hotly contested by Nkana supporters. The match official needed police protection as fans reacted with fury, ripping off seats and throwing objects in protest.



Mweemba called for calm, accountability, and a return to the core values of sport discipline, respect, and fair play.



“Football is a beautiful game. Let’s not allow a few to tarnish what so many have worked hard to build,” he concluded.