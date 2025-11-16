FAZ PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE MEDICAL STATUS OF THE TEAM



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka



16th November 2025



FAZ PROVIDES UPDATE ON TEAM MEDICAL STATUS





Following the reported incidences of suspected food poisoning by some members of the Zambia Men’s National Team on Saturday in South Africa, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to confirm that coach Moses Sichone, midfielder Miguel Chaiwa and video analyst Elias Chipota have been admitted to St George Private Hospital in Port Elizabeth.





The trio were admitted after having been taken to the hospital following their worsened condition that was aggravated by fever, diarrhea and vomiting.



Team Doctor Wesley Ngongo has been left behind to tend to the ailing trio.





“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is working closely with its host Association and the local medical authorities to ensure that the affected receive the best possible medical attention. We are also happy that some of the cases reported in the team earlier have significantly improved with the affected parties being monitored,” says FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande.





Meanwhile the rest of the contingent has left Port Elizabeth for Angola via Johannesburg with Zesco United players heading back home to join their Egypt bound teammates for the CAF Confederation match against Zamalek.



The Zesco United players that have left are Kabaso Chongo, Gift Mphande, Pascal Phiri and David Simukonda





Additionally, Leicester City forward Patson Daka will not be part of the second friendly match against Angola on request from the club with Israel based Kennedy Musonda back to his base to tend to his wife who fell ill whilst the player was on national duty.





Zambia plays Angola on Tuesday in Luanda in the second international friendly organised by FAZ for the November FIFA window.





For and on behalf:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Nkweto Tembwe

HEAD OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS