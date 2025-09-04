FAZ REJECTS TRIBALISM CLAIMS AS FALSE, MALICIOUS AND DIVISIVE



PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has noted with serious concern a list circulating on social media purporting to highlight alleged tribal bias in the composition of staff at the FAZ Secretariat.





We wish to categorically state that the said list is both misleading and deliberately selective. It has been crafted in bad faith, omitting several long-serving members of staff from different regions of our country who continue to serve diligently at Football House.





It is particularly saddening that at a time when, as a nation, we should all be focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Morocco, detractors and enemies of the game are attempting to divert our energies to unsubstantiated issues. FAZ will not be distracted from its core mandate of preparing the Chipolopolo and promoting the growth of Zambian football. Football is and must remain a non partisan and unifying game beyond ethnic divides.





FAZ also wishes to stress that, in the spirit of professionalism and fair play, the Association will resist the temptation to disclose to third parties the reasons behind the separation from the Secretariat of certain individuals. Matters of employment and separation remain confidential, and FAZ will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity in handling such issues. Suffice it to state that FAZ is promoting unity and reconciliation and thus has chosen to avoid the path of law enforcement in certain matters of a serious criminal nature against some of the individuals involved.





While FAZ may not delve into the intricacies of each case, it is important to state that the separations have only been twofold, and these are, through expiration of contracts and/or by mutual consent. In all cases, full benefits including gratuity have been and will be honoured and paid when resources have been and are available. In the meantime, affected individuals have remained and will continue to remain on the payroll until all legal obligations are fulfilled for everybody who is no longer at FAZ.





We,therefore, urge all stakeholders and the general public to dismiss these divisive claims that are tribal in themselves and instead rally behind the national team and the Association as we continue the journey towards bettering Zambian football at all levels.





For and on behalf:



FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA



Machacha Shepande



GENERAL SECRETARY