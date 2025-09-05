FAZ REVIVES TALKS WITH AIME MABIKA OVER NATIONAL TEAM RETURN



THE Football Association of Zambia is currently in talks with defender Aime Mabika regarding his potential return to the national team.





FAZ President, Keith Mweemba, confirmed that discussions are underway as Mabika is being considered for squad reinforcement. He stated in an interview with ZNBC Sports News that once the talks are concluded, an official announcement will be made.





Mabika, who was called up in 2022, featured in several friendly matches for Zambia but missed out on the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and tournament due to delays in his naturalisation process.





Following the successful issuance of his Zambian passport in 2023, Mabika is now eligible for competitive selection.



ZNBC