FAZ SUSPENDS BUILDCON FROM LEAGUE

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its membership and stakeholders that it has suspended National Division One side Buildcon from the league due to multiple breaches of FAZ and FIFA statutes.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says Buildcon had apart from multiple sanctions imposed on them been deregistered from the FIFA registration system.

Buildcon were relegated to the National Division One league after the 2022/23 season.

“Following repeated breaches of FAZ and FIFA statutes around player transfer and remuneration we have had to suspend Buildcon from participating in the 2023/24 season. Buildcon are serving a transfer ban from FIFA and are currently suspended from the registration system which makes it impossible for them to fulfil their league and legal obligations,” says Kamanga.

“In respect of the FAZ constitution, Buildcon is in breach of Article 13 and 18 that stipulates some of their member obligations.”

Kamanga says FAZ will advise in due course whether there will be a replacement for Buildcon.

The FAZ chief executive officer says he was happy with preparations for the 2023/24 season although fulfillment of club licensing by members remained a source of worry.

“We are ready for the 2023/24 season which kicks off on August 19, but we expect a lot more from our clubs in terms of fulfilling club licensing guidelines. We also wish to remind the membership that FAZ will act sternly on any acts of hooliganism at stadia,” he says.

The 2023/24 season kicks off on August 12 with Power Dynamos playing Forest Rangers in the Carling Black Label Charity Shield match at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

