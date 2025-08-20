FAZ TAKEN TO THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT OVER MWIIKISA





The Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia -FAWUZ-has taken the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- and Green Eagles Football Club to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over failure to enforce judgment in the case involving Lineker Mwiikisa.





FAWUZ- General Secretary Joe Kaunda says the Association will now have to explain why the ruling has not been enforced, despite the decision being in favor of Mwiikisa, who currently coaches at Green Buffaloes.





Green Eagles breached Mwiikisa’s contract and did not settle his dues fully.





In an interview with ZNBC Sports News, Kaunda expressed disappointment over having to escalate the matter to an international body, but emphasized that the continued delays in enforcing judgments have left the Union with no choice.





He has appealed to the new FAZ General Secretary, Machacha Shepande, to ensure that all pending cases before the Players’ Status, Disciplinary, and Appeals Committees are expedited.



