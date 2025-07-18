FAZ THANKS GOVERNMENT FOR SUPPORT TOWARDS COPPER QUEENS WAFCON JOURNEY



FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Football House, Lusaka





17th July 2025



THE Football Association of Zambia has expressed gratitude to the government for meeting its obligations towards the Copper Queens at the on-going Women Africa Cup of Nations.





FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says government has remitted bonuses towards the Copper Queens for their 2-2 draw against Morocco and the 3-2 win

over Senegal.





“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Zambia for having met its obligations towards the Copper Queens WAFCON assignment. So far, allowances for the opening match draw against Morocco and the win over Senegal have been fulfilled with only the win against Congo DR

being processed,” Kamanga says.

“Government has not only fulfilled payment of bonuses but contributed to the overall team preparations for this important assignment.”





He says FAZ is happy with the way the team has performed so far and urged the Copper Queens to beat the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Friday (tomorrow) in a crunch quarterfinal match in Casablanca.

“We are confident the Copper Queens will triumph tomorrow and maintain our momentum towards the top prize. We are grateful to Zambians at home and in Morocco that have given the team maximum support and have no doubt the ladies will repay our support with results,” Kamanga says.





Zambia plays Nigeria tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the WAFCON with kickoff set for 18h00 (CAT).



The 2022 bronze winners are unbeaten in the tournament so far with two wins and one draw recorded at the tournament so far.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

SYDNEY MUNGALA

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER