FBI confirms release of individual arrested in Charlie Kirk murder



The FBI has confirmed that a person taken into custody following the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been released.





Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down during a speaking event at Utah Valley University last night.



Authorities initially detained a “subject of interest”, sparking speculation about a breakthrough in the case.





In a later statement, FBI Director Kash Patel clarified that the individual had been questioned and subsequently released. Utah officials added that there was no evidence linking the person to the shooting.





The suspect behind Kirk’s killing remains at large, and law enforcement agencies have launched a nationwide manhunt. Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the attack as a “political assassination,” highlighting the seriousness of the investigation.





The FBI has urged anyone with information to come forward as the search for the shooter continues.