FBI Raids Texas Home of Anti-AI Suspect Who Firebombed Sam Altman’s Residence

FBI agents raided a home in Spring, Texas, tied to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, the suspect arrested in San Francisco for hurling a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house.

The early-morning attack on April 10 caused minor damage to an exterior gate but no injuries. Security quickly put out the small fire. Hours later, officers arrested Moreno-Gama outside OpenAI headquarters after he threatened to burn the building down while carrying what he claimed was kerosene.

Authorities say the Texas man acted on strong anti-AI beliefs. He carried a manifesto listing names and addresses of other AI executives and investors. Court records show he faces felony charges including attempted murder, arson, criminal threats, and possession of an incendiary device. He remains in custody without bail.

The incident highlights growing real-world tensions over rapid AI development, with some critics warning of existential risks while others push full speed ahead on the technology. No one was hurt, but the case underscores how heated debates can spill into violence.