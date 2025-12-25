FBI uncovers more than 1 million additional Epstein documents

Days after the United States government released thousands of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, authorities have identified more than a million additional documents potentially linked to the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York have informed the Department of Justice that they uncovered the documents during a review related to the Epstein investigation.

In a statement, the DOJ said: “We have received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible.”

Because of the volume of the newly identified material, officials said it could take weeks before the documents are made public.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed on November 18, 2025, mandates the attorney general to release all documents and records held by the Department of Justice relating to Epstein, subject to legal redactions.

The most recent batch of files, released on December 19, 2025, included photographs of several high-profile figures. Among them was former U.S. president Bill Clinton, who appeared in images showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, swimming in a pool alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, and posing with Epstein and other unidentified women.

Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims and has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

The files also contain images of Epstein with Britain’s Prince Andrew, formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, billionaire businessman Richard Branson, and late CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Other photographs show Donald Trump appearing alongside Epstein and unidentified women, while one image of personal items on Epstein’s desk reportedly includes a photograph of Trump. Additional figures seen in the files include Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

Many of the images were released without context, and authorities have not confirmed when or where they were taken. Officials have also stressed that none of the photographs released so far show or imply any criminal wrongdoing by the individuals depicted.