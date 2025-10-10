FC Muza Players Boycott Training Over Unpaid Salaries and Bonuses, Club Responds





FC Muza players boycotted Tuesday’s training session over unpaid September salaries and winning bonuses for three games, Bolanews has been told.





The Mazabuka-based MTN Super League side, who started the 2025–26 season impressively, are now facing internal turmoil as financial issues disrupt preparations.





According to a source close to the club, Tuesday morning’s training at the team’s base in Mazabuka saw only the coaching staff present, with no players reporting for duty.





“Players did not show up for training this morning. Only the coaches were there waiting, but the players refused to take part,” the source told Bolanews.



The boycott is allegedly due to unpaid September salaries and outstanding winning bonuses for three matches.





However, the club’s secretary general, Ellias Banda, denied the reports.



“It’s not true. I think they are just reports,” Banda told Bolanews in a phone interview on Wednesday.





Muza began the 2025–26 MTN Super League season in fine form, picking up a point on opening day against Zanaco and winning three games in a row, earning praise for their attacking football. However, their recent performances have dipped, losing two consecutive games before managing a hard-fought draw against Power Dynamos last weekend.





The club has been in a period of transition following the departure of Keith Mweemba, who resigned as club president after his election as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president.



“The leadership change has created a bit of uncertainty, and the financial delays seem to have added pressure on everyone,” a source familiar with the club’s operations explained.





Despite Banda’s claim that the players did not boycott, Bolanews sources confirmed that attempts to resume normal activities hit another setback on Wednesday, with the scheduled morning training session also failing to take place.

– Bola News