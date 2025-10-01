FDD CALLS ON OPPOSITION TO FIELD ONE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE UPND IN 2027



Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Chifuma Banda has called on fellow opposition to field one candidate to stand against the UPND in the 2026 elections.





Speaking at a press briefing, Wednesday, Banda said if the oppostion is to offer effective checks and balances to government, they need to unite.





“The call I am making is that we settle for one candidate as our flag bearer as doing so would be serving the interest of Zambians,” Banda said. “Whether a youth or not as long as they have what it takes, let us support that person as our candidate,” he added.





Banda said one can not only serve Zambians by being President alone, adding that there are many ways politicians can render a service to citizens.





“If we unite as opposition, people will regard us relevant as we will be responding to their needs, but in the absence of that, the opposite is true,” he said.



Meanwhile, Banda alleged that the disunity in some opposition political parties is sponsored by outsiders, but was however unable to substantiate his claims.





The opposition leader has since called on the Zambia Centre for Inter – party Dialogue (ZCID) convene meeting for all political parties in view of next year’s elections to discuss issues affecting them, among them, the composition of the Electoral Commison of Zambia (ECZ) which he said was not balanced, and as a result, a source of concern to political players.





Meanwhile, Banda dismissed assertions that FDD had been sold, stating that the opposition party had never been sold to anyone.



NAN