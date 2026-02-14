FDD CHAWAMA MP JOINS FORCES WITH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – K40 MILLION CDF TO TRANSFORM LOCAL DEVELOPMENT





Lusaka, 13.02.26 – Newly elected Chawama MP Bright Nundwe has pledged full cooperation with President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government, promising to use the K40 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to deliver real results for his constituents.





Speaking at the commissioning of the Kuku Police Post financed under the CDF Nundwe hailed the project as a milestone in improving security and public safety in one of Lusaka’s most densely populated areas.





He emphasized that Chawama’s strategic importance demands coordinated development, committing to align his efforts with the government’s national priorities. “Effective service delivery requires resources and collaboration,” he said, noting that the expanded CDF provides the support needed to make tangible impact.





Nundwe also called on officers at the new facility to uphold professionalism, integrity, and accountability, highlighting that public trust is central to sustainable development.





The commissioning of the Kuku Police Post marks another step in the New Dawn Government’s agenda to deliver visible, people-centered development in Zambia.



