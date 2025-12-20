FDD HIT BY INTERNAL DIVISIONS OVER LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION



The Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) is grappling with growing internal divisions following the death of its long-serving leader, Edith Nawakwi, with sharp disagreements emerging over the party’s leadership succession.





At the centre of the dispute is a recommendation by some senior party members that Mr. Chifumu Banda, who has been serving as both Acting President and Vice President, should be adopted as the substantive Party President. However, the move has reportedly been met with resistance from sections of the party who argue that the process lacks broad consultation and internal consensus.

The internal wrangles have been further exposed by complaints from FDD Secretary General Nathan Mulonga, who has publicly expressed concern that he is being sidelined in key party decisions. Mr. Mulonga says that as Secretary General, his role has been undermined, particularly in matters that fall directly under his mandate.





In a significant revelation, Mr. Mulonga disclosed that he did not sign the adoption certificate for the FDD parliamentary candidate in the Chawama by-election, raising questions about the legitimacy of the party’s internal procedures in selecting and endorsing candidates.





Political observers note that the unfolding disagreements point to deeper structural and leadership challenges within the opposition party as it attempts to reorganise itself after the loss of its founder member and president. The late Ms. Nawakwi was widely regarded as a unifying figure whose leadership helped keep internal differences in check.





Efforts to obtain a response from Mr. Banda by press time were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, party insiders fear that continued infighting could weaken the FDD’s electoral prospects and undermine its credibility, particularly at a time when opposition unity is considered crucial ahead of future elections.





As the situation develops, pressure is mounting on the party’s leadership to clarify succession processes, uphold internal democracy, and restore unity within the ranks to prevent further fragmentation.



By Thompson Chewe



Ilelanga News. December 20, 2025.