Fela Anikulapo Kuti: The Afrobeat Legend Set to Make Grammy History in 2026



In a moment that is bound to resonate across the globe, the legendary Fela Anikulapo “Kuti” is set to be posthumously honoured with the 2026 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. This announcement by the Recording Academy marks a historic first, never before has an African artist received this prestigious recognition, a testament to Fela’s towering influence not only on music but on culture itself.





Sharing this honour with music giants like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, Paul Simon, and Carlos Santana, Fela’s induction cements his place among the pantheon of global icons. As Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. remarked, this group represents “an extraordinary assembly whose influence spans generations and genres,” acknowledging their indelible mark on the world of music.





While African artists have previously been recognised at the Grammys, Fela is the first to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, an honour celebrating an entire body of work and its lasting impact on global music. This recognition not only honours Fela himself but underscores the global significance of Afrobeat, a genre that has influenced contemporary African pop Afrobeats,and resonated with artists worldwide.





Today, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido owe a debt to the trail Fela blazed. International stars from Beyoncé to Paul McCartney have cited his artistry as inspirational.