FEMALE DETAINEE RAPED BY POLICE OFFICER

The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport Police Station on 30 December 2024 at 16:45 hours received a report of rape from a 20-year-old woman of Airport Road in Livingstone who reported that she was raped by a named police officer while detained at the same police station.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on 29 December 2024 between 24:00 hours and 01:00 hours at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport Police Station in Livingstone.



Brief facts of the matter are that the complainant was detained in police custody on 28 December, 2024 at 21:15 hours, for the offence of theft after it was reported that she had misappropriated seven thousand kwacha (K7,000) from a mobile money booth.

At around midnight, the complainant was released from police cells by the male police officer who told her to go and spend a night in a car which was parked at the police station. The officer followed her into the car and demanded for sex.

At first, she resisted but gave in after the officer insisted and threatened her with violence. She had sex with him in a parked car outside the station. Then, at around 05:00 hours, the female suspect was placed back in police cells.



It was upon being released from custody on 30 December 2024 that she complained of having been raped by the officer. A medical report (ZP form 32) was issued to the complainant but it has not yet been brought back to the Police Station.

The public should rest assured that the Zambia Police Service takes such allegations seriously and the matter will be followed up to its logical conclusion.

The police officer will be arrested immediately the medical report is brought.

Issued by:

Mr. Auxensio Daka (Commissioner of Police)

Commanding Officer – Southern Province

