Female student fights lecturer for seizing her phone during examination

A female student got into it with her lecturer after she was caught with her phone inside the exams hall while exams was ongoing.

The incident occurred at the Niger Delta University when as student of the department of History and Diplomacy squared it with her lecturer.

According to reports, the lecturer seized the students phone which she was using inside the exams hall while the examination was still in session.

In the video which has since gone viral, the lecturer and the students are recorded as they engage in a physical confrontation.

The lecturer is seen hailing blows on the female student who persistently fights back. The lecturer went a further to use his head to hit her.

The confrontation went on for a while before other invigilators came to intervene and end the altercation.