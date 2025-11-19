Female teacher jailed 41 years for giving students cupcakes mixed with her husband’s sp3rm

A teacher in Louisiana has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for serving her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s sperm.

Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher from Louisiana has been sentenced to 41 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of disturbing crimes.

The crimes brought against Cynthia involved her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins, who is a former sheriff’s lieutenant.

The crimes were revealed in 2019 when authorities discovered substantial evidence on the couple’s electronic devices linking them to multiple acts of abuse and misconduct.

During her trial, she admitted to multiple offenses, including serving her students cupcakes contaminated with her husband’s bodily fluids.

Cynthia agreed to a plea deal and testified against her husband. Dennis is currently serving a 100-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.