Author and feminist commentator Chidera Eggerue has sparked debate online after explaining why she has no interest in marriage or motherhood during a recent episode of the The Honest Bunch Podcast.





Speaking during the discussion on relationships, gender roles and feminism, Slumflower said she believes many women lose their identity after getting married and having children.





“I don’t want to be married because I’ve seen the ways that women get lost in marriage. They lose themselves. They lose their ambitions. Their life goes from being a woman who was chasing her dreams to being a wife and mother,” she said.





According to her, marriage often changes how society views women and reduces them to domestic roles.



“Once the woman becomes the wife, her identity is lost. First of all, she loses her name and she takes on the man’s name,” she added





The author also argued that women sacrifice far more than men in parenthood, especially because pregnancy and childbirth come with serious physical and mental risks.





“Women sacrifice so much more to be a mother than a man sacrifices to be a father,” she stated.



Explaining further why motherhood does not appeal to her, Slumflower said: “When I think about the idea of motherhood, it’s not worth me risking mental health issues. It’s not worth me risking dying, because you can die as well. It’s not worth me risking stopping my career because I already enjoy my life as it is.”





Slumflower further maintained that pregnancy changes women’s lives more significantly than it changes men’s lives.





“The pregnancy itself carries the whole child. She’s the one who bears the risk of losing her life. A man’s life doesn’t really change as soon as a child. He doesn’t actually face the risk of d+ath with a child,” she argued.





However, another participant in the discussion pushed back against her claims, leading to a tense back-and-forth conversation.