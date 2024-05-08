Fernandes happy to be here – Ten Hag on midfielder’s alleged exit from club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (54) has reassured fans by stating that the midfielder (29) is content at the Premier League club and will stay for the upcoming season amid speculation surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future.

Fernandes recently mentioned in an interview with DAZN that he would assess his future at United after this year’s European Championship, emphasising that his decision to remain in Manchester would depend on a mutual agreement between him and the club.

Asked about Fernandes’ comments, Ten Hag told reporters: “That was taken out of context. I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here.”

The Dutch manager said he “definitely” expects Fernandes to see out his contract, which runs until 2026, and highlighted the importance of the Portuguese international as a role model for other players in the team.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have nowadays to show and to deliver,” Ten Hag added.

“Bruno is a very good example for many other players. He is a real fighter. Last year when we played Brighton in the (FA Cup) semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick. It was unbelievable.

“He couldn’t run but he was still on the pitch. He is always available, always delivers and always gives energy to the team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.”

United, who are eighth in the standings, travel to face 14th-placed Crystal Palace in a league clash later on Monday.