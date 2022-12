FESTIVAL MESSAGE FROM THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE – MR LEMMY KAJOBA

IT IS WITH UTMOST PLEASURE TO ONCE AGAIN DELIVER THIS FESTIVE SEASON MESSAGE TO YOU OUR ESTEEMED MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WHOM WE VALUE SO HIGH AS OUR CLIENTS AND STAKEHOLDER IN MANAGING CRIME IN THE COUNTRY.

IT IS MY DUTY TO REMIND YOU THAT THE FESTIVE PERIOD IS THAT TIME OF THE YEAR WHICH COMES WITH A HIVE OF ACTIVITIES SUCH AS TAKING VACATIONS WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY.

FURTHERMORE, MANY OF YOU WILL BE VISITING BUSINESS CENTRES SUCH AS SHOPPING MALLS, MARKETS AND PLACES OF MERRY MAKING.

AS A MATTER OF FACT, THESE MOVEMENTS HAVE A DIRECT BEARING ON THE RISE IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES, MORE ESPECIALLY IN HIGHLY POPULATED AREAS AS MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE CARRYING OUT THEIR SHOPPING ERANDS.

AS YOU MAY BE AWARE, THIS IS ALSO A PERIOD WHEN THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE RECORDS AN INCREASE IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS (RTAs) BY MOTORISTS WHO ABROGATE ROAD TRAFFIC RULES AND REGULATIONS.

IT IS ON RECORD THAT MOST OF THESE BAD VICES MOSTLY CULMINATE FROM DRUNKNESS AND UNWARRANTED EXCITEMENT WHICH RESULT INTO LOSS OF PRECIOUS LIVES, INJURY AND DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

IT THEREFORE SUFFICES TO REMIND YOU THAT ARTICLE 193; SUB-ARTICLE (2) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA GIVES THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE THE KEY MANDATE TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY; PRESERVE PEACE IN THE COUNTRY BY MAINTAINING LAW AND ORDER THROUGH DETECTING AND PREVENTION OF CRIME HENCE ENSURING THE SECURITY OF THE PEOPLE.

IN FULFILLING THIS CORE MANDATE, THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE IN COLLABORATION WITH OTHER SECUIRYT WINGS AND COOPERATING PARTNERS HAVE PUT IN PLACE SEVERAL STRATEGIES AIMED AT ENSURING PEACE, LAW AND ORDER BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE FESTIVE PERIOD.

THESE STRATEGIES ARE NOT MEANT TO CURTAIL YOUR RIGHTS TO FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT, ASSOCIATION AND ASSEMBLY BUT THEY ARE MEANT TO ENSURE THAT ALL ZAMBIAN CITIZENS ARE PROTECTED FROM CRIME AND UNDESIRABLE VICES AS THEY ENJOY THE FESTIVE PERIOD.

LET ME HASTEN TO STATE THAT CRIME PREVENTION IS NOT ONLY THE DUTY OF THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE BUT A COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY IN WHICH YOU THE COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE A HUGE ROLE TO PLAY.

IN THIS REGARD, I WISH TO ADVISE EVERY ONE OF US ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO BE SECURITY CONSCIOUS BY PRACTICING A SIMPLE RULE OF KNOWING YOUR NEIGHBOUR IN YOUR SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES.

THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT PREVENTIVE MEASURE BECAUSE IT WILL KEEP REMINDING US ON WHO THE PEOPLE IN OUR NEIGHBOURHOOD ARE.

FURTHER, NEVER LEAVE YOUR QUARTERS OR HOUSES UNMANNED; ENSURE THAT YOU LEAVE SOMEONE AT HOME. FOR THOSE WHO CAN MANAGE, PLEASE CUT THE FENCE HEDGE TO AT LEAST 1.5 METERS HIGH TO ENSURE VISIBILITY IN THE YARD, ILLUMINATING EXTERIOR SECURITY LIGHTS, AND AVOIDING WALKING ALONE IN DARK PLACES AT NIGHT.

ADDITIONALLY AS CITIZENS, LET US TAKE RESPONSIBILTY IN THE WAY WE USE SOCIAL MEDIA. I AM AWARE THAT SOCIAL MEDIA HAS ENHANCED OUR COMMUNICATION AND SHARING OF INFORMATION AS WE INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER. HOWEVER, IT CAN ALSO BE DETRIMENTAL TO CULTURAL, SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IF USED IRRESPONSIBLY. THEREFORE, DESIST FROM EXPOSING YOUR LOCATIONS UNNECESSARILY BECAUSE YOU MAY EXPOSE YOURSELVES AND ALLOW CRIMINALS TO ENTER YOUR PREMISES AND COMMIT CRIMES.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

TO THE OWNERS OF COMMERCIAL BUSINESS PLACES AND INDEED THOSE ON SHOPPING SPREES, KINDLY ENSURE THAT YOU SECURE YOUR VALUABLES WHEN PLACES ARE CROWDED.

IT IS ALSO MY HUMBLE APPEAL TO THOSE WITH A HABIT OF CARRYING OR LEAVING VALUABLES AND HUGE AMOUNTS OF CASH IN THEIR MOTOR VEHICLES TO DESIST FROM DOING SO BECAUSE YOU MAY END UP BEING A VICTIM; INSTEAD MAXIMISE THE USE OF ELECTRONIC TRANSACTIONS THROUGH MONEY TRANSFERS AND ATM CARDS.

FURTHER, THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE WORKING WITH OUR COOPERATING PARTNERS AND OTHER SECURITY AGENCIES WILL STRENGTHEN ROAD TRAFFIC PATROLS AND SNAP CHECK POINTS IN ORDER TO CURB TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS, STOCK THEFTS AND STOP ALL FORMS OF LAWLESSNESS ON OUR HIGHWAYS.

IT IS THEREFORE IMPORTANT TO ENSURE THAT WHEN IN CHARGE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, WE AVOID THE USE OF DRUGS AND INTAKE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES WHICH MOSTLY INFLUENCES BAD DRIVING HABITS. FOR THOSE TAKING LONG DISTANCE TRIPS, ENSURE TO TAKE TIME TO HAVE ENOUGH REST AND DRIVE ROADWORTHY VEHICLES. ABOVE ALL RESPECT ROAD TRAFFIC RULES AND REGULATIONS.

MY COMMAND’S DESIRE IS TO ENSURE THAT THERE IS SANITY AND SAFETY ON OUR PUBLIC ROADS AND THE COMMUNITY AT LARGE.

I MUST WARN THAT POLICE WILL NOT HESITATE TO BRING TO BOOK THOSE WHO CHOSE TO ABROGATE THE LAW SO THAT THEY ARE MADE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW.

AS I CONCLUDE, LET ME ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE SINCE DIRECTED ALL THE PROVINCIAL POLICE COMMISSIONERS AND DIVISIONAL COMMANDERS TO ENSURE THAT THE OPERATIONAL STRATEGIES ARE FULLY IMPLEMENTED IN THEIR RESPECTIVE JURISDICTIONS.

THIS WILL ENHANCE POLICE PRESENCE IN COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIES AND IN THE PROCESS HELP ENSURE MAXIMUM PEACE, LAW AND ORDER BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE FESTIVE PERIOD.

ON BEHALF OF THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE AND INDEED ON MY OWN BEHALF, I WISH YOU A CRIME FREE AND JOYOUS FESTIVE SEASON.

I THANK YOU.

LEMMY KAJOBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

20TH DECEMBER, 2022