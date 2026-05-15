By Augustine Mukoka

FIFA $1.5 MILLION PLUNDER: ACC Cracks The Whip After FAZ Contractor Is Charged For Tax Fraud





A few years ago, I exposed issues to do with grand-scale corruption and plunder of resources with the five projects funded by FIFA to the tune of $1.5 million.





Former FAZ president Andrew Kamanga ran to court to muzzle me. As a seasoned, trained, qualified and tough tested scribe I have always been, I refused to be intimidated.





Kamanga’s useful idiots called me names. I looked at such abused and stayed focused on the mission. It bothered me less.



Today, the Anti Corruption Commission has virtually agreed with my reports.





And this is just a snippet of the widespread plunder of FAZ resources.



Proof. Evidence & the truth. What else can a man ask for?





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The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Chipata has jointly charged a businessman and his company for alleged corrupt practices involving K80,000 in Value Added Tax (VAT).





The accused are 54-year-old Kopa Muyabala, Director of Lukomi Enterprises Limited, of house number 11 off Lusaka Road in Silverest Gardens, Lusaka, and Lukomi Enterprises Limited.





According to the ACC, the duo faces three counts arising from the alleged unlawful acquisition of public funds charged as VAT during the construction of a perimeter wall fence at DK Stadium in Chipata.





In the first count, Mr. Muyabala and Lukomi Enterprises Limited are alleged to have corruptly acquired K80,000 public funds as VAT between August 1, 2013 and July 31, 2015, despite the company not being registered for VAT with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).





In the second count, the businessman and the company have been charged with failure to apply for VAT registration, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.





In the third count, the accused are alleged to have falsely presented Lukomi Enterprises Limited as a taxable supplier when the company was not registered with ZRA, contrary to Section 29(c) of the Value Added Tax Act.





Mr. Muyabala has since been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.