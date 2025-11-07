FIFA appoints South African referees for Nigeria vs Gabon World playoff, Nigerians are not happy with it

WORLD CUP PLAYOFF==FIFA appoints South African referees for Nigeria vs Gabon playoff, Nigerians are not happy with it





FIFA has appointed a South African refereeing crew for Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, with Tom Abongile set to oversee the first leg in Rabat.





FIFA has appointed a South African refereeing crew for Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, with Tom Abongile set to oversee the first leg in Rabat.





Fellow South Africans Zakhele Siwela and Akhona Makalima will assist and manage VAR duties respectively, according to a letter dated November 3. The referee assessor for the match will come from Benin Republic.





The decision has triggered strong pushback from Nigeria, where officials and fans have questioned the neutrality of the appointments.





A senior NFF official, speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, said the federation was “baffled” by FIFA’s choice, citing tense football relations between both countries.





“How can FIFA appoint a South African referee after their sports minister openly said he wished Nigeria would not qualify for the World Cup? South Africa are clearly hostile to us,” the official said.





Nigeria reached the playoff round after Frank Onyeka’s late winner secured victory over Benin Republic in October.



The Super Eagles will face Gabon on November 13 at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with the winner due to meet either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final playoff.





The appointment also sparked social-media criticism. Journalist Toyin Ibitoye wrote on X: “Just hearing now that @FIFAcom / @CAF_Online picked South African referees(including VAR) for next week’s #2026WorldCupPlayoff vs Gabon. The Referee Assessor is from Benin Republic. What manner of gang up against the @NGSuperEagles is this? #SoarSuperEagles.”





Media personality @PoojaMedia also questioned it, “How can CAF appoints South African officials to officiate the Nigeria vs. Gabon game?”





X user @pamelamodella added, “A South African referee shouldn’t be officiating a Nigerian game for Christ sake especially when the games are very crucial. Pls the NFF has to do something about it”





Another user, @Don17488409, urged immediate action, “Stop waisting time , write to fifa now and reject the officials from South Africa , when will you guys wake up, Senegal once did and the referee was changed @thenff”





Referee appointments for FIFA competitions are usually made by its Referees Committee to ensure neutrality, and South African officials are among the continent’s most experienced, regularly handling CAF Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations matches.



SOURCE VANGUARD

#NigeriaVsGabon #FIFA #soccer #palyoffs