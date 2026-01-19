FIFA has been urged to remove the United States as host of the 2026 World Cup, with a leading British broadcaster suggesting the tournament be relocated to the UK.





Jeff Stelling, the former Sky Sports presenter, made the call on social media amid growing controversy over US President Donald Trump’s expanding travel ban and political tensions surrounding the competition.





Concerns over access and safety have intensified, with reports that thousands of fans recently cancelled tickets. The Senegalese federation has also raised fairness issues, while UK politicians from four parties have signed a motion urging international bodies to consider expelling the US from major sporting events.





The World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July. Relocating the tournament so close to kick-off would be unprecedented, though Mexico stepped in at short notice in 1986 after Colombia withdrew.