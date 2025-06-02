FIFA introduces new sanctions to combat racism

FIFA has introduced new sanctions to its Disciplinary Code to combat racism in football.



The new measures aim to provide a safer and more respectful environment for players, officials, and spectators.

According to the new regulations, a player who experiences racist abuse during a match can inform the referee, who may stop or end the game.

This measure empowers players to take action against discriminatory behavior.

The maximum fine for a club or association found guilty of racism has been set at $6 million (approximately K10.3 billion).

This significant penalty is intended to deter clubs and associations from tolerating racist behavior.

In cases of repeat offenses, clubs may face more severe sanctions, including matches played without spectators.

This measure aims to hold clubs accountable for the actions of their fans and to promote a culture of respect.

Points deductions are another possible sanction for repeat offenders.

This measure can have a significant impact on a team’s performance and standing in a competition.

In extreme cases, a club may be expelled from a tournament or relegated to a lower division.

The new sanctions are a step in the right direction towards creating a more inclusive and respectful environment in football.

By holding clubs and associations accountable for racist behavior, FIFA aims to promote a culture of respect and tolerance.